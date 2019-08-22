Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,168 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 160,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,095. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 9th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $102,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,463.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,844 shares of company stock worth $7,359,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

