Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,429 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,131,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,993,000 after acquiring an additional 550,475 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 331.7% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,052,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,391,000 after buying an additional 2,345,348 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,953,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,514,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,195,000 after buying an additional 381,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $69,287,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CNP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.85.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 973,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,535. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $198,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $600,810 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

