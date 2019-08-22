Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on TNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 105,398 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 442.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 33,367 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 75.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.10. 6,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,550. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.42.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.98 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

