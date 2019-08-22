TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Gap Up to $15.86

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $15.86. TEGNA shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 1,557,582 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Noble Financial set a $20.00 price objective on TEGNA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cannonball Research started coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,444,000 after acquiring an additional 97,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,630,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,666 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 14.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,780 shares during the last quarter. Standard General L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter worth $134,378,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,629,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,434,000 after purchasing an additional 362,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

