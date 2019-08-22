Teleflex (TFX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Teleflex (NYSE: TFX):

8/5/2019 – Teleflex had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $325.00 to $395.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – Teleflex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $309.00 to $356.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Teleflex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $350.00 to $420.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Teleflex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $392.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Teleflex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $403.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $325.00.

7/16/2019 – Teleflex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TFX stock opened at $367.78 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.02 and a fifty-two week high of $373.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.06 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 10.78%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

In other Teleflex news, VP John Deren sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.06, for a total value of $731,580.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,972.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $2,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,453 shares of company stock valued at $12,516,242. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $106,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 11.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

