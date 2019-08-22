TEMCO (TEMCO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $404,358.00

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One TEMCO token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Cashierest and CoinBene. TEMCO has a market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $404,358.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00267747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.01339050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022387 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00095934 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000430 BTC.

TEMCO Token Profile

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,724,126,406 tokens. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io.

Buying and Selling TEMCO

TEMCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

