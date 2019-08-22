TENA (TENA) Reaches One Day Volume of $10,680.00

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One TENA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX and LBank. TENA has a total market cap of $600,689.00 and $10,680.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TENA has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00267583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.01331213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00022131 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00095067 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000427 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,666,573 tokens. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol.

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

