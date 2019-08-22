Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277,520 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,185,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 55,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 98.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 58,875 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenaris from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.76.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.78. 64,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,386. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. Tenaris SA has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

