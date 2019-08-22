Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 232.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 183.8% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.17.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $278.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,977. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.34 and a 12-month high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

