Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 4.6% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $57,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 232.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 183.8% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.52. 22,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,977. The firm has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

