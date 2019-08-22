Tidex Token (TDX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10,183.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $10,183.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001379 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00266061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.27 or 0.01335472 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022129 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00095555 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com.

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

