Tierion (TNT) Reaches Market Cap of $13.78 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $13.78 million and $890,746.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion token can now be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tierion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00267074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.01334527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021784 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00096779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, Gate.io, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

