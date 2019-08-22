Tom Davis Oleary Acquires 20,000 Shares of Summer Energy Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SUME) Stock

Summer Energy Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SUME) Director Tom Davis Oleary bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SUME stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Summer Energy Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric service provider in Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. Summer Energy Holdings, Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

