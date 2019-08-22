Tomislav Perovic Purchases 500,000 Shares of Oculus VisionTech (NASDAQ:OVTZ) Stock

Oculus VisionTech (NASDAQ:OVTZ) Director Tomislav Perovic purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oculus VisionTech stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Oculus VisionTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

Get Oculus VisionTech alerts:

Oculus VisionTech Company Profile

Oculus VisionTech, Inc designs and markets digital marking technology to business customers in the United States and Canada. The company's cloud-based document protection system (cloud-DPS) technology enables it to offer a cloud-based Internet service for document tamper-proof protection and authentication.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oculus VisionTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculus VisionTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.