Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Toro had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $838.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Toro updated its FY19 guidance to $2.92-3.00 EPS.

TTC stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.44. 23,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,746. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.80. Toro has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $75.13.

In other Toro news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,900 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $199,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,829.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 2,058.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. Sidoti set a $72.00 price target on Toro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

