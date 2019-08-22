Total (NYSE:TOT) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Total (NYSE:TOT) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 target price on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of TOT traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $48.97. 865,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.58. Total has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Analysts forecast that Total will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Total in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Total in the second quarter worth $28,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 170.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Total in the second quarter worth $30,000. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.