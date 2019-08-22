Tourist Token Price Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Tourist Token has a market cap of $23,881.00 and approximately $31,118.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tourist Token has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. One Tourist Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00267747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.01339050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022387 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00095934 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,933,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io.

Tourist Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tourist Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tourist Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

