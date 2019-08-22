TransAlta (TSE:TA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.55

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.55 and traded as high as $8.76. TransAlta shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 202,064 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TA. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -12.11%.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd John Stack purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,805.78.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

