Treatt (LON:TET) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $431.70

Treatt plc (LON:TET)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $431.70 and traded as low as $441.00. Treatt shares last traded at $442.00, with a volume of 17,603 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. The company has a market cap of $260.84 million and a P/E ratio of 24.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 454.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 431.70.

About Treatt (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavor, fragrance, and consumer goods markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral flavors.

