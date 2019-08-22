Trias Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Trias has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $175,654.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trias has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Trias token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00266733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.29 or 0.01329917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021678 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00097233 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 793,867,500 tokens. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab.

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

