Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

TRIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 275,800 shares during the period. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 68.0% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

