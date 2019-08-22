TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,977,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,233,545,000 after buying an additional 3,058,978 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 11,482.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,438,000 after buying an additional 2,423,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,500,000 after buying an additional 1,532,362 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,798,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 899.2% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 580,637 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $64,155,000 after buying an additional 522,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,025. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $320.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 737,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $77,676,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory S. Foran sold 19,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,374 shares in the company, valued at $36,054,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,783,026 shares of company stock worth $187,848,418 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

