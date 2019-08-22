TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 2,527 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 251,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.91. 120,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

