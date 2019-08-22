Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report sales of $471.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $511.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $442.00 million. Tripadvisor posted sales of $458.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

In related news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $137,144.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,252.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $370,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $363,821,000 after purchasing an additional 297,123 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,527,639 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after buying an additional 1,526,024 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.1% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,165,519 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $162,865,000 after buying an additional 968,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,388 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $129,861,000 after buying an additional 211,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 881.8% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,796,293 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 676,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,006. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

