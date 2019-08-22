TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) versus Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Critical Contrast

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get TrovaGene alerts:

This table compares TrovaGene and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene $380,000.00 36.66 -$16.46 million ($8.26) -0.31 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.39 million ($3.82) -2.75

TrovaGene has higher revenue and earnings than Eiger Biopharmaceuticals. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrovaGene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

TrovaGene has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TrovaGene and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

TrovaGene presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 466.41%. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $30.82, indicating a potential upside of 192.94%. Given TrovaGene’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TrovaGene is more favorable than Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares TrovaGene and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene -3,424.46% -141.89% -102.68% Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A -114.30% -69.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of TrovaGene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of TrovaGene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals beats TrovaGene on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection. Its product candidates also include Lambda, which targets type III IFN receptors; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; Avexitide for treating post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of leukotriene A4 hydrolase for treating lymphedema. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TrovaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrovaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.