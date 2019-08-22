TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Down 13.6% This Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $176,104.00 and approximately $292.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025145 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011861 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.58 or 0.02234800 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019959 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.