Tweedy Browne Co LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 5.1% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $145,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded down $10.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,181.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,162. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $832.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,169.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,159.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

