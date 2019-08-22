Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

In related news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSN stock opened at $89.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.77 and a 1 year high of $89.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

