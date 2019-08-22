U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Sells $404,520.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Mark J. Brookner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $404,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $135.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.52. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,284,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.54.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.