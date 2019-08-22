UBS Group Raises Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Price Target to $50.00

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGO. MKM Partners increased their price target on Assured Guaranty to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Assured Guaranty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE AGO opened at $43.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.68.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.39 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 46.89%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

