UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BATS. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,150 ($54.23) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,761.33 ($49.15).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 3,024.50 ($39.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,017.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,960.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,240 ($55.40).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 50.75 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.