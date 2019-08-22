UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RB. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,300 ($82.32) to GBX 6,900 ($90.16) in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,100 ($105.84) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,148.33 ($93.41).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,152 ($80.39) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a one year high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,340.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,220.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

