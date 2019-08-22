Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) PT Raised to GBX 850 at Berenberg Bank

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Udg Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Udg Healthcare to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 814.14 ($10.64).

Shares of LON UDG opened at GBX 817.50 ($10.68) on Tuesday. Udg Healthcare has a 1 year low of GBX 545 ($7.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 819 ($10.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 783.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 681.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.37.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

