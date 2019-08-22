Unify (UNIFY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,544.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Unify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. Unify has a market capitalization of $150,157.00 and $3,544.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unify has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unify Profile

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

