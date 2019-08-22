United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $285,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $82.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,495. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $2.26. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

