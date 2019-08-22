Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.38

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.38 and last traded at $96.18, with a volume of 27167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.08.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHT. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

