UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (LON:UPGS) traded up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 72.20 ($0.94), 55,344 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 655,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.20 ($0.92).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 million and a PE ratio of 10.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.54.

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile (LON:UPGS)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers its products principally under the Beldray, Salter, Intempo, Russell Hobbs, and Progress brands. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is based in Oldham, the United Kingdom.

