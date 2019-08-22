Usca Ria LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.3% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Chevron by 63.9% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Chevron by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.78.

In related news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,700. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.35. 11,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253,847. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.41. The firm has a market cap of $222.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

