USD Coin (USDC) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinsuper, LATOKEN and Crex24. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $439.35 million and $153.17 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.16 or 0.01899894 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00072753 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008490 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 439,877,693 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,582,111 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Crex24, Coinbase Pro, CoinEx, Korbit, Coinsuper, CPDAX, LATOKEN, FCoin, Poloniex, OKEx and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

