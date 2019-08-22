Valentine Ventures LLC Sells 1,902 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Valentine Ventures LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Valentine Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Valentine Ventures LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,130,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,781,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,046,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,942,000 after purchasing an additional 26,334 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,007,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,331,000 after purchasing an additional 110,585 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 671,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 644,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPL stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,578. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $71.68.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

