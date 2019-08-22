Valentine Ventures LLC Sells 2,012 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valentine Ventures LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.2% of Valentine Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Valentine Ventures LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 644,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,228,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.57. 22,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $34.06.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

