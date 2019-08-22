Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Cut by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,532 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

VLO opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average of $82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.