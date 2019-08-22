Valterra Resource (CVE:VQA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.04

Valterra Resource Corp (CVE:VQA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 310000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67.

About Valterra Resource (CVE:VQA)

Valterra Resource Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and porphyry deposits. The company has a 100% interest in the Swift Katie property consisting of 19 contiguous MTO mineral claims covering approximately 83 square kilometers located near Salmo, British Columbia.

