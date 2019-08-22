ValuEngine Lowers Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) to Buy

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Shares of GOL stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $16.34. 2,254,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,430. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.71 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

