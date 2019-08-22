VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,703 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 22.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned about 9.31% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $37,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,119,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 110,235 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 237,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 110,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,107,000.

FLTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.20. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,963. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

