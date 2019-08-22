Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 115,203 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 305,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 578,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,180. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $52.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

