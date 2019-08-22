Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 437.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 141,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,935. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $170.42.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.