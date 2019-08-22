Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 36.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $134.21. 4,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.82 and a 200 day moving average of $131.95. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $107.34 and a twelve month high of $138.97.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

