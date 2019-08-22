Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,480. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $85.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

