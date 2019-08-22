Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Down 0.2%

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.77 and last traded at $58.78, approximately 23,844 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,712,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

